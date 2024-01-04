SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski season is in full swing and with a winter storm impacting New Mexico, Ski Santa Fe is primed to have a good season for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

Ski Santa Fe Director of Marketing Eric Thompson says they are sitting on about a 38-inch base and about 100% of the mountain is open. A new high-speed lift is being put in and is expected to cut ride time to the top of the mountain to four minutes and new RFID ticketing systems are being used to help move people through the gates quickly.

Starting January 6, there will be live music every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on what Ski Santa Fe has to offer and to purchase ski/snowboard passes, click here.