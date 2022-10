ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skate-O-Mania is helping those with disabilities have a happy Halloween. Patients from Thrive-Skilled Pediatric Care who require walkers and wheelchairs were able to celebrate Halloween with friends and family.

The skating ring closed down for the evening to host the party for an estimated 150 attendees. Thrive says Skate O Mania is perfect because there are very few handicapped-accessible places to hold events for their patients.