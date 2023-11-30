NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The SiSu Dance Company in Albuquerque presents its unique production, “The Voice of Christmas.” The performance will be 6:30 p.m. December 16 and 2 p.m. December 17 at Sandia Prep.

The performance entwines the birth of Jesus into the original Nutcracker and brings insight to the importance of the holiday season for everyone. SiSu Dance Company gives dancers of all ages and abilities a chance to perform in a healthy and welcoming atmosphere. SiSu Dance Company has two full productions each year. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.