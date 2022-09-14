ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The New Mexico State Fair has its own petting zoo where many animals are on display. The public can wander among the wallabies, goats, donkeys and other furry friends of the present there. It is also possible to pet and feed the animals for a few dollars only.
The state fair will be at Expo NM until Sunday, Sep. 18. Click here for ticket information.
Tickets:
- Adults – $15
- Seniors (65 and older) – $8
- Kids (5-12 years old) – $8
- Children 5 and under – Free
Getting in:
- Driving – Take I-40 and exit on San Mateo or Louisiana heading south. Follow signs to the fairgrounds. Only right turns into EXPO New Mexico are allowed.
- Ride Share – There are dedicated entry gates for people who choose to get to the fair via a ride share app.
- Bus – ABQ RIDE has four bus routes, including two Rapid Rides, providing a direct ride to the fair.
- Bike – EXPO New Mexico offers a free bike valet service as a collaboration with BikeABQ. There are designated bike routes along San Pedro. Bike valet hours mirror opening and closing hours for the fair. If you don’t retrieve your bike after closing, it will be stored overnight.