ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The New Mexico State Fair has its own petting zoo where many animals are on display. The public can wander among the wallabies, goats, donkeys and other furry friends of the present there. It is also possible to pet and feed the animals for a few dollars only.

The state fair will be at Expo NM until Sunday, Sep. 18. Click here for ticket information.

Adults – $15

Seniors (65 and older) – $8

Kids (5-12 years old) – $8

Children 5 and under – Free

Getting in: