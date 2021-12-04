Sights and Sound: ‘Tis the Season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The air is getting chilly and the leaves have turned brown throughout Albuquerque. The holiday season is here and that means a slew of holiday markets are popping up around the city. One of the most well-known holiday markets in Albuquerque is The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival, held at Expo New Mexico during the Thanksgiving weekend. Artists come from far and wide sharing their unique work, such as hand woven rugs, and highly crafted jewelry.

