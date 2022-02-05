ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Albuquerque Aquarium is home to multiple underwater creatures. Perhaps the cutest ones are the three river otters, Dickson, Chaos, and Mayhem.

Dickson the male otter was brought in from New York. His favorite pastime is swimming and bothering the girls. Chaos and Mayhem the females, come from Louisiana. It was there they cemented their names. The two otters were notorious for breaking into a shrimp farm and causing mass chaos and mayhem. They spend their time cuddled up taking long siestas.

Deborah Cook, the Education Coordinator at the Aquarium said that river otters love trout, crayfish, and of course shrimp. River otters are carnivores and will eat any type of river fish that is big enough for them to catch. Despite their cuddly appearance, river otters are not meant to be pets. They have large razor-sharp teeth and are best suited in their natural river habitat.