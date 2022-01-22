Sights and Sound: Sandhill cranes in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Sandhill crane is one of the most beloved birds here in New Mexico. Every fall into winter the migratory bird makes its home along the Rio Grande. Sandhill Cranes fly from the far northern areas of Alaska and Canada.

Adults can grow up to 4-feet, travel up to 500 miles a day, and are one of the oldest bird species in the world. These beautiful birds can be spotted in different open spaces around the city. One of the best places to crane watch is the Open Space Visitor Center off of Coors.