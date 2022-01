NEW MEXICO (KRQE) On Thursday January 6th, 2022 the State of New Mexico turned 110 years old. New Mexico gained statehood in 1912 during President Taft’s regime.

The rich history, landscape and culture of New Mexico makes it a magnet of the Southwest. Staff and volunteers at the historic Fairview Cemetery were among those who celebrated. They ran down some of the important figures and historical stories about New Mexico and what makes it such a special place.