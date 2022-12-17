ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new scoring king at Del Norte high school. Talented senior guard Shane Douma-Sanchez became the Knight’s all time leading scorer, surpassing professional basketball player Scott Bamforth on Saturday.

Coming into Saturday’s game against West Mesa, Douma-Sanchez only needed 14 points to set the record. The talented guard well surpassed that mark, as he dropped 35 on the Mustangs during the Knights’ 63-62 win.

“Since I knew I was going to Del Norte I really looked up to Scott,” said Douma-Sanchez. “I reached out to him, I know him personally, I work out with him sometimes, and just to pass him it is so surreal, because I know the career he had. Not just in high school, but professionally and its just really an honor to say that I am past him.”

Following Saturday’s game, Douma-Sanchez is at 1,281 career points.