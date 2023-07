ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While her time with the Lobos has come to an end, Shai McGruder’s basketball journey is continuing at the professional level. McGruder has signed with Kouvottaret in Finland on a one-year contract.

During her time at UNM, McGruder appeared in 147 games, which ranks second all time among Lobos. She also finished her career second in blocks (179), third in rebounds (867) and steals (223), as well as eighth in points (1428).