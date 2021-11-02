SFPD teaming up with gun violence prevention group for buyback event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is offering gift cards in exchange for unwanted firearms. Officers are teaming up with the group “New Mexicans to prevent gun violence” on a gun buyback event.

It’s happening on November 13 at the Santa Fe Municipal Court from 9:00 a.m. to noon. People giving assault rifle-style weapons can receive $250, $200 for semi-automatic handguns and rifles, or $100 for long guns, shotguns, and revolvers.

All guns must be unloaded and in good working order. Police will make sure the guns are not stolen.

Albuquerque police received nearly 200 guns as part of its gun buyback event over the weekend.