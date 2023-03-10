ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Texico women’s basketball program captured its 12th state championship on Friday night. The Wolverines defeated the Escalante Lady Lobos 44-30.

While the Wolverines came into the Pit on Friday night as major underdogs against the toped ranked team in the class, they certainly did not play like it, especially in the paint. Texico dominated down low, outscoring Escalante by 16 in the paint and out-rebounded the Lobos by 14. In addition, Texico held Escalante to 19.1% shooting.