ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell is set to have its first-ever Museum Day. On Saturday, September 16, seven local museums will offer free admission.

Museum Day starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes to 5:00 p.m. Each of the seven participating museums will offer special activities.

Participating museums include:

The Roswell Museum

The Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art

The International UFO Museum and Research Center

The Walker Aviation Museum

The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico

The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum

New Mexico Military Institute’s McBride Museum

In order to get free admission at the International UFO Museum, you must present a Museum Day postcard. Those cards can be found at the other participating museums.

There will be prize drawings at each museum. And the event will include a drawing for a grand prize. To enter the grand prize drawing, you must visit all seven museums and complete a “passport” of your visits. More information about each museum’s events can be found online at the city’s website.