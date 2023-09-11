ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell is set to have its first-ever Museum Day. On Saturday, September 16, seven local museums will offer free admission.
Museum Day starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes to 5:00 p.m. Each of the seven participating museums will offer special activities.
Participating museums include:
- The Roswell Museum
- The Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art
- The International UFO Museum and Research Center
- The Walker Aviation Museum
- The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico
- The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum
- New Mexico Military Institute’s McBride Museum
In order to get free admission at the International UFO Museum, you must present a Museum Day postcard. Those cards can be found at the other participating museums.
There will be prize drawings at each museum. And the event will include a drawing for a grand prize. To enter the grand prize drawing, you must visit all seven museums and complete a “passport” of your visits. More information about each museum’s events can be found online at the city’s website.