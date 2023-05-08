ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Community Foundation partners with donors, funders, leadership groups, and nonprofits to build a vibrant future for the community. Their upcoming “Great Grant Giveaway” will give seven nonprofits recommended by their peers funding from the organization.

Each nonprofit represents one of the foundation’s seven fields of interest: economic & workforce development, animal welfare, arts & culture, environmental & historic preservation, health, education, and human services. Last year’s event raised $218,525 for four local nonprofits.

This year’s Great Grant Giveaway Recipients are:

Albuquerque Adult Learning Center

Hawks Aloft

Keshet Dance Company

New Mexico Tribal Resilience Action Network

Not Our Farm

Together for Brothers

Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico

The Great Grant Giveaway 2023 will be Friday, May 12 at Hotel Albuquerque from 11:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You can purchase individual and table tickets here.