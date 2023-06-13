ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has tons to do this summer. From public pools to museums to theme parks, the city has you covered. For those of us who might want a more sensory-friendly and less busy experience, there are plenty of spots around town.

Albuquerque Public Library

The Albuquerque library offers Sensory Storytime for adults at the South Valley Library (3904 Isleta Blvd. SW) on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10:45 a.m. Their website also has online social stories of the Rudolfo Anaya, San Pedro, and Tony Hillerman branches, which give a walkthrough of each library.

Albuquerque Isotopes

People who go to an Albuquerque Isotopes game can check out sensory bags to use during the games. They include a squeeze ball, sunglasses, gloves, headphones, a puffer ball, and a stringy ball. The bags are provided by the New Mexico Autism Society and Summit Electric Supply. The bags need to be returned at the end of the game.

Explora!

Explora’s sensory-friendly hours offer neuro-diverse visitors, infants, and anyone who prefers a less amplified visit with a quiet experience to enjoy the museum. Attendance is limited so it’s important to reserve tickets ahead of time online. Sensory kits will be available that include noise-reduction headphones, fidget objects, timers, social stories, and more.

The upcoming dates for the sensory-friendly hours are July 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; September 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; November 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; and January 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Explora will also host two weeks of sensory-friendly summer camp from July 17 to 28 called “Mad Scientist.” This camp is geared towards kids between the ages of eight and 12 and will let campers discover reactions, explore elements, and create chemical concoctions. The camp is specifically designed for neurodiverse individuals and their siblings. More information is available on the Explora website.

New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science has two “relaxed night” events coming up this summer. One will be on June 15 and the other on July 20. Both will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The exhibits will be available without large crowds, loud sounds, or flashing lights.

Admission to the relaxed events will be by donation. The museum usually has these relaxed events during their busiest times of the year – June, July, and March – as well as a special event for Veteran’s Day in November.

National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Although the museum does not offer events that are specifically sensory-friendly, they do have activities that are more sensory-friendly in their children’s science area “Little Albert’s Lab.”

Did we miss something that should be included on this list? Send us an email and we can add it.