ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In today’s technological era, cyber security threats have become more prevalent. Often, they are honing in on seniors as their targets.

Dawn Esquibel from United Business Bank says their program “Senior Scam Jam” is made to help that population with this problem. “[Seniors] are very caring, very giving, and typically not as technologically savvy, so they’re not aware of the scams going on out there,” says Esquibel.

The next Senior Scam Jam class will be on identity theft prevention as well as home improvement scams and will be held virtually on March 23. People can sign up on the Bernalillo County website.