ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Life can be stressful at times. So, it’s important to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves first and foremost – that’s where “Self Care Sundays” at Body Mind Breath Fitness come into play. The classes are hosted by the fitness company through Ancora Cafe and Bakery.

Body Mind Breath Fitness’s founder, Stevie Merriman, says Self Care Sundays can be catered to anybody. “Whoever comes in, we’ll make a class for you – it’s curated. So if you want more of a restorative class, strength-building, I’ll kind of improvise and make a class just for that,” Merriman says.

The classes are donation-based and all donations go towards Ancora Cafe, which is a nonprofit cafe that provides job opportunities for people who are in recovery to help them on their path. More information on Self Care Sunday is available on their website.