Second Annual Rio Grande Doggy Paddle held at city pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humans and their furry family members were able to beat the heat Sunday with a dip in the Rio Grande City Pool. It was the last day for the pool to be open and the city opened it up for the second annual Rio Grande Doggy Paddle.

With near-record temps Sunday, pets and their owners were able to get outside for a while and soak up some sun at the pool. “It’s just kind of the last day the pool’s open for the summer so, just wanted to get her out. Kind of her get cooled off and have a good time,” said swimmer Kiefer Johnson.

Dogs were required to have their vaccinations and be socialized with other dogs to come to the event.