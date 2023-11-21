ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the holidays approaching and kids out on break from school, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History offers its “Science is Everywhere” camps which line up with APS breaks.

From learning about biology, robots, forensics, chemistry, physics, weird science and more; children at the camps engage in fun and creative activities to help them learn and inspire them. Students in Kindergarten through 6th grade can register for one or more of the camps.

Camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with free before and after care starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. The single-day camps will be Friday, December 22, Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, December 29, and Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5.

