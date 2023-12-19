ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History offers a wide range of camps for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Science is Everywhere camps cover topics involving robots, biology, forensics, engineering, chemistry, physics, weird science and so much more.

The museum offers camps during the Albuquerque Public School break schedules, including Veterans Day, Fall Parent/Teacher Conference Days, Winter Break, Spring Break, and Summer Break.

Below is the following camps people can register their kids in:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Camp January 15

Presidents Day Camp February 19

Spring Parent-Teacher Conference March 25 & 26

Spring Break Day Camps April 1-5

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s mission goes beyond just fun and games. They believe in empowering the next generation by providing them with accessible, unbiased, and accurate knowledge about science, technology, engineering, and math. For more information, visit https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/educate/kids-camp