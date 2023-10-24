ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is gearing up for the upcoming Science is Everywhere camps. The camps coincide with the APS calendars and are open to students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Since the camps coincide with APS calendars, there will be camps available for all the upcoming fall and winter events, including Veterans day, Thanksgiving break and winter break. Kids will get to engage in fun and creative activities. Kids will learn about robots, forensics, biology, engineering, physics, weird science, chemistry and more.

For more information and to sign up up for the upcoming Science Is Everywhere camps, click here.