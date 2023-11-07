ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is getting ready for its single day “Science is Everywhere” camps during winter break.

The camps are divided into different single-day topics. Some of the camps include; engineer it, zombies and brains, creatures of earth, zaptastic and more. Students in Kindergarten through 6th grade can register for one or more of the camps. Camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with free before and after care starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. The single-day camps will be Friday, December 22, Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, December 29, and Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5.

