ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Melissa Ober is bringing her science laboratory to families at this year’s state fair. At just 17 years old, Ober created Science Girl’s Lab with the mission of making science exciting and engaging. Seven years later, Ober is living her dream of being a science performer in her home state.

She began performing her show at Explora while she was in college and turned it into a business where she has the opportunity to perform at schools, birthday parties, and events like the state fair. Ober, also known as Science Girl, grew up in Los Lunas and holds a degree in Elementary Science Education from UNM.

She said making STEAM subjects fun for kids and families is something that has always been a priority for the project. “Science often seems to be like words out of a textbook for most kids in school today, so I want to expand their excitement and imagination, and just get them exposed and involved and have a great time and make real memories here at the state fair with their families,” Ober said.

Ober spoke of her journey to get Science Girl’s Lab off the ground at the age of 17, and because she got started at a young age, she feels she can connect with the children she performs for better. “I get to be a part of that experience that I had growing up seeing science performers. I get to connect with them on that level which makes me just feel absolutely great about what I do. It’s the best feeling of my job,” Ober said.

Science Girl’s Lab will have performances every day of the state fair at 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. 4:15 p.m., and 6:15 p.m. on the Main Street stage. For more information, visit the New Mexico State Fair website.