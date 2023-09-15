NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Native Forward Scholars Fund is the largest direct scholarship provider for Native American students in the U.S. Since the fund began, they have awarded students with over $350 million in scholarships.

The fund offers over 35 different scholarship opportunities so all Native American students are encouraged to apply. Eligible students must be a member or descendant of a federally recognized Tribe, Alaska Native Group or a state recognized Tribe. Students must be seeking a degree from a U.S. accredited college or university and be enrolled full time.

In addition to scholarships, they offer other funding resources including; graduate entrance exam assistance, professional exam assistance, professional development funding, emergency relief funding, and research funding for doctoral candidates. Students who receive a scholarship are also eligible for student support services from the Native Forward Scholars Fund.

To apply for a scholarship or for more information, click here.