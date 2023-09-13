ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scalo, located in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill offers a contemporary twist to Italian and European foods and flavors. Scalo is launching a new menu coming out soon. The restaurant will also be relaunching its ‘bloody berry bar.’

Scalo will be competing in this year’s ‘Duke it Out’ cooking competition, benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. This year’s competition will be September 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Builders Source Appliance Gallery.