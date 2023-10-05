ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Banana Ball is coming to Albuquerque. The Isotopes announced that the popular entertainment baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, will play 2 games at Isotopes Park on April 20-21.

“Taking the Bananas to Albuquerque has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years,” said Bananas’ owner Jesse Cole. “We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to Isotopes Park next spring.”

Unlike regular baseball, the Bananas play a modified version of the game called “banana ball.” The Bananas play against the “Party Animals” and the game is focused on fan engagement and entertainment.

Former Sandia High School and UNM standout pitcher Drew Gillespie currently plays for the Party Animals and usually makes the trip with the team.

Tickets will go on sale around two months prior to the event. Isotopes season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public.