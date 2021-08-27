Saturation Saturday ups patrols, checkpoints this weekend

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is a nonprofit organization that works to end drunk driving, helps fight drugged driving, supports the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. Saturation Saturday is August 28 and is a nationwide campaign that highlights high visibility enforcement as a deterrent to impaired driving.

Story continues below:

The goal of Saturation Saturday is to send a unified message that drinking and driving will not be tolerated. “Over twelve agencies including New Mexico State Police all throughout the state will be conducting saturation patrols or checkpoints [on Saturday] so really, I’m sure in all communities, you will see law enforcement out there really enforcing the message ‘don’t drive impaired,'” says Lindsey Valdez, Regional Executive Director of MADD.

More information on Saturation Saturday is available on MADD New Mexico’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES