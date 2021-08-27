Saturation Saturday ups patrols, checkpoints this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is a nonprofit organization that works to end drunk driving, helps fight drugged driving, supports the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. Saturation Saturday is August 28 and is a nationwide campaign that highlights high visibility enforcement as a deterrent to impaired driving.

The goal of Saturation Saturday is to send a unified message that drinking and driving will not be tolerated. “Over twelve agencies including New Mexico State Police all throughout the state will be conducting saturation patrols or checkpoints [on Saturday] so really, I’m sure in all communities, you will see law enforcement out there really enforcing the message ‘don’t drive impaired,'” says Lindsey Valdez, Regional Executive Director of MADD.

More information on Saturation Saturday is available on MADD New Mexico’s Facebook page.