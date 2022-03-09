SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sky Railway is Santa Fe’s adventure trail. It was born from the ashes of the Santa Fe Southern Railway when a group of prominent Santa Fe residents came together to save the historic railroad.

Sky Railway began service in December 2021, entertaining passengers on one of their original adventure train expeditions. The railway runs between Santa Fe and Lamy, New Mexico. Sky Railway has just launched its Spring Season with several new adventures for every age.

Some of the adventures planned for the spring season include: A St. Patrick’s day train, The New Mexico Ale Trail, a stargazing adventure, a history focused adventure, a brunch train and a speakeasy adventure. Coming in May, the railway will have their first wild west outlaw themed train.

Steve Wilson, Director of Entertainment for Sky Railway says, “We can really envelop our travelers in a really unique entertainment experience that you’ll find nowhere else in the country.”

For more information on the railway and tickets visit www.skyrailway.com