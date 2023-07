SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plumbing problem has forced Santa Fe’s main public library, on Washington Avenue, to shut down until further notice. The city has already found someone to complete the repairs, which are expected to be underway as of Thursday, July 6.

The repairs are supposed to take around two weeks to complete. Due to the closure, all scheduled events at the library are canceled. Community members can drop off their items at the Southside and La Farge locations in the meantime.