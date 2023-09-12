SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big project years in the making is set for a grand opening celebration. The Santa Fe Teen Center has scheduled its opening for Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23 at 6600 Valentine Way.

The teen center is one of Santa Fe’s largest projects in recent years. It was built with more than $10 million in funding and the 17,000 square-foot building includes a gym, kitchen, game room, and more.

Santa Fe describes the teen center as: ” a welcoming, engaging, and youth-led space where teens can explore new opportunities, implement programs, and develop an interest in personal growth and youth development.” Teens ages 12 to 18 can use the site free once they’re signed up.

To celebrate the opening, the city has planned food, music, a movie, and more. For additional info about the city’s new teen center, check out the city’s website.