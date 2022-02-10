SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A whole new cast of characters is hoping to teach kids about the importance of making good decisions online, and in the real world. Local authors and tech entrepreneurs created a new children’s book series.

Using Patrick Duffy’s five-year-old son, Henry, as inspiration, Duffy’s boss Michael Davis decided to write a children’s book about what they help adults with on a day-to-day basis. “You think common sense would rule the day but unfortunately the way technology moves and how we’re so entrenched in it all the time, sometimes go over people’s heads fairly quickly,” Duffy said.

Duffy and Davis run Santa Fe-based Merek Security Solutions, a cyber security risk management firm. “Our whole job is really looking at risk and looking at the pros and cons from the c-suite all the way down to the janitor, so we figured why not create the same type of options for our youngest readers?” Davis said.

They developed the main character Billy the Bit who young readers will help navigate through a choose your own adventure model series of books. “When Billy interacts with a trojan virus or malware, he’s unaware there’s bad things attached to their names, so the characters themselves exhibit the bad behavior so Billy has to decide whether to hang out with these guys or not,” Davis said.

Davis and Duffy hope their books, featuring other tech characters too, can serve both as a way to learn about technology and as a conversation started between parents and kids who are gaining more access to technology in their free time and at school. “We want to give them the right tools to make mindful decisions when it comes to things we won’t be able to supervise 24 hours a day. Maybe that will carry over into real life as well, not just the digital space.”

Davis and Duffy expect the first book, focusing on Billy Bit to come out at the end of March. They are also working with STEM schools to have the books included as part of their curriculum.