SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is looking for help locating 34-year-old Kathryn Silva. Silva last contacted her family on Feb. 27 or 28.

Identifying features

Age: 34

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown/Blonde

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5′ 1″

Weight: 110lbs

Tattoo: “High for this” on her forearm

Kathryn Silva | Courtesy of the Santa Fe Police Department

Santa Fe police request that anyone who has information on Silva’s whereabouts contact the department at (505) 428-3710 or Detective Recebba Hilderbrandt at (505) 955-5265