SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is offering a free educational series to help you learn about Santa Fe’s river and ecology. Called “River Talks 2023,” the series offers several events in August.

The events will start at the Water History Museum (1209 Canyon Rd). If parking there is full, you can park at Patrick Smith Park.

Fire Ecology of the Santa Fe Fireshed

Wednesday, August 23, at 6:00 p.m., there will be a talk on the role of fire within local ecosystems. The talk will explore the history of fire since before and after humans began controlling burns in Santa Fe.

The History of the Santa Fe River

Saturday, August 26, at 10:00 a.m., there will be an overview of the legal history of the river. The discussion will go over the interplay of the river and society in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Fire Adapted Communities in the Santa Fe Fireshed

Wednesday, August 30, at 6:00 p.m., Porfirio Chavarria, the wildland-urban interface specialist for the City of Santa Fe Fire Department, will discuss the strategies for adapting communities to fire hazards.

