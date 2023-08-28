SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking to fill vacancies on the audit committee. The independent board is staffed with volunteers that help keep track of the city’s finances.

Audit committee members serve for two years. Experience with accounting is preferred for members.

Right now, there’s an opening for a CPA and for an attorney. The CPA needs to have extensive experience and the attorney should be licensed in New Mexico.

The committee meets three times a year at city hall. The audit committee reviews audits and advises the city manager and others on accountability and efficiency.

Applications can be submitted online at this link. The deadline to submit an application is 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 25.