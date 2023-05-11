SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, May 12 (ahead of Mother’s Day), there will be food and gift distribution for the native community by the native community.

The Santa Fe Indigenous Center is inviting community members to pick up food from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1420 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe. The gifts and food will be available while supplies last.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) will also be on-site offering COVID-19 Omicron boosters. They can also issue you a new vaccination card if you’ve lost yours.

The Santa Fe Indigenous Center says there will be good-quality used household items available as well. This includes shoes, adult and children’s clothes, and kitchen items.