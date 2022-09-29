ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe.

The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the southwest and we have a huge amount of cultural history that is just so rich, it’s just right there next door,” said Jamie Schulze, the Director of Operations for the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, “In 1922, we didn’t have any, native artists were not allowed to sell their own wears until 1938.”

This will be the market’s 100th year taking place. Organizers elected to move the market to Albuquerque for two main reasons: location and timing. The market usually draws in large crowds and organizers moved the timing from the summer to this weekend with the hopes that Balloon Fiesta visitors will stop by.

“The aspect of in and down and around what we can achieve which is having an in-street market like we historically do in Santa Fe, [Glorieta Station] fit the parameters of what we can accomplish with the artist within the time that we had,” said Schulze.

“Its a dream true for us. After 100 years, Santa Fe has had the Indian Market all for themselves, and its in Albuquerque for the first time,” said Carlos Garcia, developer of ‘Glorieta Station’ and executive manager of Garcia Automotive Group,

Garcia is excited about the partnership. He started redeveloping this area called ‘Glorieta Station’ near Broadway and Lomas back in 2017. It stands out because of his unique collection. “So we are really into preserving neon signs, especially those from New Mexico and Route 66, and saving them from being thrown away or being scrapped so we are going to build a neon sign park at the railroad tracks and Lomas,” said Garcia.

Garcia is hoping the development will attract more events downtown, and SWAIA hopes to continue to bring the history and culture of Native Americans to Albuquerque for years to come. “We really wanted to extend that footprint and offer our artists that are extremely important to us and their livelihood another opportunity to have another leg to stand on in the future,” said Schulze.

The Indian Market at Glorieta Station will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.