ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance looks to educate, engage, encourage and celebrate LGBTQ+ and acceptance for all people. The group is hosting its second annual Halloween fundraiser and this year’s theme is vamp motel.

The 21+ event will be Saturday, October 28, from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery. The night will feature live entertainment and costume contests with cash prizes. Pre-sale tickets are $25 and tickets, if available, will be $35 at the door. Anyone who wishes to support but cannot make it to the Halloween fundraiser can donate online. For more information on the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance and to purchase tickets, click here.