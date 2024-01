SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is inviting youth to the Santa Fe Teen Center for January “teen night.” The event is free for youth aged 13 to 18.

The teen center offers programs like art, athletics, and video games, the city says. On Friday, January 19, there will be pizza, refreshments, and games.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. and runs to 7:30 p.m. The event is part of a series hosted by the city’s recreation division. There will be another teen night on Friday, February 16.