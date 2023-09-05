SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chelsey Johnson will lead the city’s Arts and Culture Department. Johnson has experience in education, English language, and creative writing.

“After three rounds of interviews and over twelve candidates, I am excited to bring Chelsey on board the Community Development team as the Director of Arts and Culture. She brings a healthy dose of curiosity, emotional intelligence, academic rigor and a focus on the future and expansion of the arts. Her sensitivity and passion to achieve cultural harmony will be a main undertaking to marry the past, present, and future of our arts and culture for the 21st century,” Rich Brown, SantaFe director of community development, said in a press release.

Johnson will take on work such as the Art in Public Places program, choosing a new city historian and poet laureate. Johnson will also work on culture-focused economic development.

“Art is how we understand and define ourselves as humans and cultures, and Santa Fe is a place of extraordinary artistic talent and diversity. With our revitalized arts and culture team, I’m looking forward to expanding access, opportunity, and resources to build flourishing arts scenes and spaces for all Santa Feans,” Johnson said in a press release.