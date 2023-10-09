NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is Fire Prevention Week for New Mexico. To help remind and educate the public about fire safety, the Santa Fe Fire Department is hosting the inaugural New Mexico Fire Prevention Expo.

The Expo will be held October 11, at the Santa Fe County Rodeo Grounds from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Expo will feature fire departments from all over the state. There will be activities and displays for people to enjoy, including fire trucks. Interactive booths and educational exhibits will be available for guests. Food trucks will also be on site. For more information, click here.