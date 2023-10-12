SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An effort to expand recreation opportunities in Santa Fe County is approaching a milestone. Later this month, the county says they’ll be complete with phase II of improvements to Romero Park.

“As one of the most popular recreational spaces in the Santa Fe area, Romero Park now offers Santa Fe residents a distinct recreational space that can continue to evolve with future design elements,” Dan Anderson, the project manager, said in a press release.

Story Continues Below

Slideshow: Images of Romero Park courtesy Dan Anderson, Santa Fe County project manager

With an investment of $2.6 million so far, the park now has walking trails and improvements to the park’s original layout. The park also has a picnic shelter and plaza to allow for larger events. And upgraded irrigation, the park should one day have ample landscape to host “movies in the park” events, the county says.

Saturday, October 28, there will be a ribbon cutting at the park. The event begins at 11:00 a.m.