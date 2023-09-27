SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County’s Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved a proclamation to make October 9 Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The proclamation is renewed each year to highlight the Native community, and administrative offices will be closed.

“For many years, the history and contributions of Indigenous peoples have been overlooked, misrepresented, or intentionally erased. Indigenous Peoples’ Day provides an opportunity to correct these historical injustices by acknowledging the real experiences and stories of Indigenous communities,” the county said in a press release.

This year, there will be an intertribal powwow on the Santa Fe Plaza October 9 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. That event will be hosted by the Santa Fe Indigenous Center.

There will also be a feast day hosted by the Santa Fe Indian School from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature dances, food, and more.