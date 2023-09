SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is asking residents to speak about their experiences with short-term rentals. The county passed an ordinance in October 2022 relating to the licensing and regulation of rentals that are typically used on places like Airbnb and Vrbo.

The county’s survey asks about people’s experiences with short-term rentals, whether the option makes a positive impact on the community, and what should be done going forward. To take the survey, follow this link.