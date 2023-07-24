SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe’s Environmental Services Division is asking for a rate increase. This would be the second of two planned increases.

Under the proposal, residential rates would increase by $2.75 per month. That means costs would go from $19.25 to $22 per month, according to the city. They’re also proposing a $60 cart replacement fee for carts damaged due to customer negligence.

Commercial roll-off waste bin prices would also increase. For example, scheduled roll-off service would increase from $225 to $235 per pull.

The idea to raise rates comes after a cost-of-service study by Newgen Strategies and Solutions, LLC., according to the city. The study recommended raising residential trash and recycling rates in order to make sure the department can cover its costs.

The city’s Environmental Services Division “is not recovering the funds needed for daily maintenance and operations, to keep vehicles safely on the road, and maintain a staff of qualified operators, mechanics, and support personnel,” the city says. If the proposed rate increase moves forward, the city could pay off existing debt, purchase necessary vehicle replacements, and have some savings, the city says.

In order for the rate increase to go into effect, the city’s Governing Body will have to vote on the proposal. They plan on doing so on July 26. Residents can view the meeting online.