SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, June 19, 2023, marks the first time the City of Santa Fe will officially recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. This year, city offices will be closed and trash services will be paused.

The Santa Fe community has celebrated Juneteenth in past years, but now, the city’s offices are officially recognizing the holiday with a day off. Santa Fe Municipal Court, recreation centers, libraries, senior centers, and the transit administration offices will be closed for the day, according to a press release.

Residential trash and recycling pickup will also be paused. The collection schedule will be shifted one day forward to begin on Tuesday. Commercial trash pickup will continue during Juneteenth. In Albuquerque, trash collection will continue as normal on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth marks the day when the last enslaved individuals in the U.S. learned about their emancipation – years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. In 2021, Juneteenth was signed into law as a federal holiday by President Joe Biden.