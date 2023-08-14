ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas Station Food is the name of a new local comic book created by a Santa Fe-based cartoonist.

Ryan Cook’s “Gas Station Food,” is about food and travel. Touching on geological and cultural points of interest in Northern New Mexico with a focus on the gas station grub that anybody can enjoy without a white tablecloth. From the famous chimes of Allsup’s to the dark history behind the creation of the legendary Navajo fry bread, he tries to bring the story down to a human level, while still maintaining the dynamic fun and energy the comics medium is known for.