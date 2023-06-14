SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With fresh renovations, the Bicentennial Tot Pool in Santa Fe is back open in time for kids to enjoy the summer.

The pool at 1121 Alto Street offers “learn to swim” classes as well as recreational swimming. Swim lesson registration periods will be offered in two more sessions this year: June 21 at 8:00 a.m. through June 23 at 5:00 p.m. and again from July 12 at 8:00 a.m. through July 14 at 5:00 p.m.

To sign up for lessons, you can reserve a spot online. Then, you must complete a registration form and bring the form plus a payment to the pool. Each session costs $60.

The pool is also open at select times for recreational swimming. To swim, participants need to reserve a spot ahead of time. You can do so online at this link.