SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 71st Traditional Spanish Market will take place in Santa Fe Saturday and Sunday. The event is the oldest and largest juried art show of its kind in the nation and is a showcase for all things traditional in New Mexico.

The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza, 63 Lincoln Ave., and surrounding locations downtown. The event attracts tens of thousands of collectors, visitors, and locals each year, with approximately 150 adult and mentored youth artists represented.

Road closures and parking information

The Traditional Spanish Market offers live music, art demonstrations, and regional foods throughout each day. The following streets and areas will close to vehicle traffic beginning on Thursday at noon through Sunday:

Santa Fe Plaza.

E. San Francisco St. from Don Gaspar to Old Santa Fe Trail.

Palace Ave from Grant Ave to Cathedral Pl.

Washington Ave from Palace Ave to Nusbaum St.

Marcy St. from Grant Ave to Washington Ave.

Lincoln Ave. from S. Federal Pl. to W. Palace Ave.

Parking meter bagging will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Vehicles parked at a bagged meter must be moved no later than Thursday at noon. Downtown delivery access will only be allowed during the event setup on Thursday and Friday. Event security will direct deliveries as needed. Roads will reopen and regular vehicle access will resume on Monday.