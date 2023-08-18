SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is seeking support for a recently-rescued pregnant stray dog. The dog was rescued on the side of I-25 and is about to give birth to a litter of puppies.

The shelter is asking for monetary donations, item donations, and eventually a loving home for this mamma dog and her puppies.

Pregnant dog | Courtesy of Santa Fe Animal Shelter

“We’re calling on the community to help support a vulnerable mother and her puppies,” says Pamela Weese Powell, Director of Philanthropy for Santa Fe Animal Shelter. “Our team is working hard to ensure the proper care and nutrition for this momma and her puppies, and we encourage all community members who are able to help to join this lifesaving effort.”

To make an online donation, click here. To learn more about the shelter and ways to help, visit their website here.