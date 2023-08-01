SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is celebrating “DOGust 1st,” the official birthday for rescue dogs, with a campaign to get more shelter dogs adopted. From August 1-7, 2023, all adoption fees at the shelter will be discounted by 50%.

The shelter is one of over 50 partners across the United States that are teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to celebrate with adoption events. The five shelters that have the most adoptions during the “PAW-TY” week will win monetary prizes.

The shelter wants to remind potential adopters that even though it is DOGust, many cats are in need of homes as well. To meet the pets up for adoption, visit the Santa Fe Animal Shelter at 100 Caja Del Rio Road in Santa Fe; the shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.